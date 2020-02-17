Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Compares Her Relationship With Sidharth To Rahul & Anjali From KKHH

Bigg Boss 13 has come to an end with Sidharth Shukla winning the trophy. This season proved to be a blockbuster for several reasons, with one of them being the love-hate relationship between Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai. The two had several altercations inside the house but at the same time, the fams could not get enough of their infectious chemistry on-screen. The finale also saw Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai’s sensual dance number. The duo could be seen performing on Ang Laga De from Ram Leela.

The most interesting bit about their performance was that there were glimpses of Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai’s fights in it. Sidharth Shukla was also seen throwing tea on Rashami Desai. The ‘Esi ladki’ fight was also included in their act. Now, Rashami has revealed in an interview with a publication about her current relationship status with Sidharth.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana, And Rashami Desai’s Pasta Reunion

Rashami said that her bitterness towards Sidharth has decreased

She said that most of the bitterness between her and Sidharth disappeared inside the house. She added that she believes in letting go of all the grudges. She also added that her relationship with Sidharth is like 'Rahul and Anjali' from the film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai wherein they fight and calm down within seconds. She was also quipped on whether she would like to collaborate with him again on the small screen.

U r my inspiration my love..



Im proud of you..



& Congrats to #SidRa shipper..Rash be khud hi man liya ki woh Kajol aur Shukla shahrukh hai😂https://t.co/Rf2jHP2Xz0 — Sumaiya Akter Sumi (@SumaiyaAkterSum) February 15, 2020

Rashami spoke on whether she will be working with Sidharth again

To this, Rashami said that she still has to wait for the right opportunity for that to happen. Recently, in a video that Rashami Desai shared on her social media, she can be spotted enjoying a plate of pasta. She also mocked about the incident in Bigg Boss 13 house where she was accused of stealing pasta. Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla had also mocked her several times for the same and it looks like she finally has something to say about it. Will you miss the show? Let us know in the comments section.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Fame Asim Riaz To Collaborate With Rapper Bohemia, Calls It 'Dream Come True'

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13's Mahira Sharma Comments On Paras Chhabra's "wedding"

Image Courtesy: Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.