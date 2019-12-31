Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Pole Dances & Shakes A Leg With Sidharth As They Celebrate New Year

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Rashami Desai is known to have a very hot and cold relationship with fellow Bigg Boss contestant Sidharth Shukla. The pair are often seen at loggerheads and arguing on an array of issues. Rashami is accused of blowing Sidharth Shukla’s words out of proportion while the latter is considered to be disrespectful towards Rashami. However, all seems to have been forgiven as the Bigg Boss 13 contestants ring in the New Year's together. The constants are seen having a New Year's party in the latest promo of the show. Check out the promo here.

Bigg Boss 13 latest promo

In the promo, Rashami Desai is seen wearing a black coloured outfit and dancing around a pole. She is also seen shaking a leg with Sidharth Shukla in the promo. Sidharth Shukla is also seen shaking a leg with his bedmate, Shehnaaz Gill. In the promo, the contestants are seen opening a champagne bottle as well as the counting down to the New Years. The multi-coloured streamers are seen falling on the contestants as well. In the promo, it is heard that some new members are welcomed in the house on a special occasion.

While it comes as a shock to many as the two have not had the smoothest relation in the house. Sidharth and Rashami were the lead pair of the show titled Dil Se Dil Tak before they became a part of the Big Boss 13 house. However, there have been rumours that the two were dating during the shooting of the show and that they broke up on a bad note. Two years later the alleged ex-flames meet in the Bigg Boss 13 house and though things were cordial between them initially, things went downhill pretty soon.

Fan reactions to the promo

Can I have a huge Round of applause for this Overacting ki dukan! ! ! #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/BJOEAbXB7A — Mary💓Sidheart 💓 (@MahajabinMary) December 31, 2019

i want to see sid like this always happy happy❤#SidharthShukla — Hermione 🌸 (@aquaagirlll) December 31, 2019

After the promo was released, netizens claimed Rashami Desai pole dancing in the party was poles apart to how she behaves in the house. Many also said they were happy to see Sidharth Shukla having fun and smiling at the party. While others are over the moon to see Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla dancing together.

