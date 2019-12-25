Bigg Boss 13's Contestants Sidharth Shukla And Rashami Desai's Timeline In The BB House

Bigg Boss 13 is turning out to be one of the most vicious and controversial seasons of all time. From fights to love to also panic attacks, the contestants have their fans glued in front of the television screens to make them want to know more about everything that is happening in the house, especially about the contestants that they love and support. One of the most vicious relationships of the house is of Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai.

Sidharth and Rashami starred as the lead pair of the show titled Dil Se Dil Tak before they became a part of the Big Boss house. There were rumours surfacing that the duo was dating each other back then during the shoot of the show and that they ended their relationship on a bad note. After almost two years, they are back, sharing the same screen in Colors TV's Bigg Boss 13 and their equation with each other has so far been like a roller-coaster.

Both Sidharth and Rashmi started off with a very cordial relationship with each other at the beginning of the show wherein they were being nice at the same time diplomatic with each other. Both of them were also paired up in the show but no sooner than that did the equation between both turned hazardous after the wildcard entry of Rashami's boyfriend Arhaan Khan in the Big Boss house. Also, things worsened between Sidharth and Rashami as Paras Chabra and Rashami Desai's equation tumbled and Paras joined hands with Sidharth in the show and became one of the strongest allies of Sidharth in the show.

In between the show, things were getting better between Sidharth and Rashami after the whole romantic task in which they performed a romantic dance number together, but that too did not last for a long span of time as soon after that task, Rashami served Sidharth burnt Parathas which was reportedly one of the reasons of him falling ill in the show and was made to exit the show for some time for his medication. Currently, both of them cannot stand each other on the show like every week they end up quarrelling with each other and most of the people feel that Rashami blows things out of proportion especially when it comes to Sidharth Shukla. Salman Khan too has multiple times bashed Rashmi for misconstruing Sidharth's sentences and blowing them out of proportion.

