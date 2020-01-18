Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Calls Shehnaaz Gill 'weak' And 'not Trustworthy'

Bigg Boss 13 is inching closer to its finale. The contestants of the Bigg Boss 13 house are making headlines daily be it for their captaincy fights or nomination tasks. The reality television show has had fans glued to their television screens. Rashami Desai is one of the most talked-about contestants of the Bigg Boss 13 and has managed to make headlines again.

In the recent promo of Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai and Madhurima Tuli are seen having a conversation. Rashami Desai begins the conversation saying that during the first month she spent in the Bigg Boss 13 house, she was very vocal. Rashami Desai added that she would take stand for what she felt was right or wrong. However, soon when the wild card contestants started entering the house, she became more calm and composed.

Rashami Desai further told Madhurima Tuli that if one wants to stay inside the Bigg Boss 13 house then they have to be themselves. She also confessed about being sacred when wild card entrants started coming into the house. Rashami Desai further spoke how Asim and Sidharth Shukla were good friends and now they have become enemies. She mentioned about the imbalance of the Bigg Boss 13 house and how people change quickly. Rashami commenting about Mahira Sharma said that she is nothing without Paras.

Towards the end of the Bigg Boss 13 promo, Rashami Desai spoke about Shehnaaz Gill saying that she is playing the game for only Sidharth Shukla. She is nothing and just wants to seek attention from everyone. She also called Shehnaaz’s game weak adding that she has no stand. Rashami further added that Shehnaaz is not trustworthy and has no power.

Watch the Bigg Boss 13 promo here:

