Bigg Boss 13: Khesari Lal Yadav Evicted; Angry Twitterati Call It "unfair"

The popular reality show, Bigg Boss is currently hosting its 13th season. This Friday, November 22, Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav was evicted from the house in host Salman Khan’s Weekend ka Vaar Saturday night. A popular contestant on the show, Khesari’s eviction was met with instant disapproval of the netizens.

Salman Khan asked the name of one contestant who had failed to entertain the audience. Most of the Bigg Boss 13 housemates had taken Khesari’s name. He was quiet during the initial days in the Bigg Boss 13 house after entering as a wild card entry. Only in the last few weeks did he reportedly start performing and opening up. Still, his eviction from the house came as a surprise to all and a few contestants even got teary-eyed. Shehnaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla and Vishal Aditya Singh burst into tears reportedly. Khesari Lal Yadav, while leaving, apologised to everyone in case he had hurt their feelings.

Last week also Khesari Lal Yadav was nominated for eviction but fans’ votes kept him from going. Instead, it was Arhaan Khan who left the Bigg Boss 13 house. But this week, Khesari’s fan-following did not seem to work wonders and he got evicted. This led to a huge outburst on social media and everyone called it an “unfair” decision.

Twitterati on Khesari Lal Yadav’s eviction from the Bigg Boss 13 house:

#BiggBoss13 is for the people who fights and do fake drama and unnecessary arguments not for real one's who show positivity #KhesariLalYadav voting is just a waste of audience time as the makers evict on their own not by public votes #BiggBoss13 so continue the negativity — Parul Shukla (@ParulShukla10) November 22, 2019

This is very disguishting 😠@BB13Official How can a show eliminate a contestant by others votes this is just bull shit and I swear I won't see Bigg Boss anymore and I request everyone to boycott Bigg Boss and take to stand for #KhesariLalYadav #wewantkhesariback #Boycottbiggboss pic.twitter.com/OgV8myKqJB — RAJIB KUMAR CHOUDHARY (@RandhawaTeam) November 22, 2019

#biasedbiggboss13 eviction of #khesarilalyadav is not justifying bring him back, we want khesari — Shatrugan Yadav (@YadavShatrugan) November 22, 2019

#KhesariLalYadav was best .

This is not fair,pls go according to public votes as salman Khan said that above BiggBoss is public so he was a strong contestant #supportKhesarilalyadav #BiggBoss13update @BiggBoss @ColorsTV — Anant (@YadavAnant1) November 22, 2019

