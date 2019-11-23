The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Bigg Boss 13: Khesari Lal Yadav Evicted; Angry Twitterati Call It "unfair"

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Khesari Lal Yadav was evicted from the house. Fans get angry at the news and take to social media to vent. Read on to know more.

Written By Shruti Mukherjee | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

The popular reality show, Bigg Boss is currently hosting its 13th season. This Friday, November 22, Bhojpuri star Khesari Lal Yadav was evicted from the house in host Salman Khan’s Weekend ka Vaar Saturday night. A popular contestant on the show, Khesari’s eviction was met with instant disapproval of the netizens.

Salman Khan asked the name of one contestant who had failed to entertain the audience. Most of the Bigg Boss 13 housemates had taken Khesari’s name. He was quiet during the initial days in the Bigg Boss 13 house after entering as a wild card entry. Only in the last few weeks did he reportedly start performing and opening up. Still, his eviction from the house came as a surprise to all and a few contestants even got teary-eyed. Shehnaz Gill, Sidharth Shukla and Vishal Aditya Singh burst into tears reportedly. Khesari Lal Yadav, while leaving, apologised to everyone in case he had hurt their feelings.

Also Read: Asim Riaz: What Makes This Bigg Boss 13 Contestant A Perfect Cancerian?

Last week also Khesari Lal Yadav was nominated for eviction but fans’ votes kept him from going. Instead, it was Arhaan Khan who left the Bigg Boss 13 house. But this week, Khesari’s fan-following did not seem to work wonders and he got evicted. This led to a huge outburst on social media and everyone called it an “unfair” decision.

Twitterati on Khesari Lal Yadav’s eviction from the Bigg Boss 13 house:

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan Condemns Sidharth And Asim's Violent Behaviour

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13's Sidharth Shukla Persuaded Asim Riaz To Stage A Fight With Him?

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 November 8, 2019: Rashami And Sidharth Fight Again

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Promo: Salman Khan Asks Asim Riaz To Walk Out Of The Show

 

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
UDDHAV THACKERAY ASSURES PROTESTS
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
FADNAVIS REJECTS ACB CLEAN CHIT
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG