Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan Condemns Sidharth And Asim's Violent Behaviour

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 is among the most popular Indian reality game shows. Gauahar Khan recently criticised Sidharth and Asim in a series of tweets. Read on for details.

Written By Mamta Raut | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular Indian television reality game shows. The show is hosted by the superstar, Salman Khan. Bigg Boss has reached its 13th season and airs on Colors on a daily basis. The house of Bigg Boss is popularly known for ugly fights, drama and yelling. In addition, Bigg Boss 13 is becoming more controversial than the previous seasons of the show.

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz who were once best friends in the house have now become enemies of each other. Recently Gauahar Khan, who is popularly known for speaking her mind, criticized Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla for their violent behaviour in a series of tweets. Gauahar Khan expressed her disappointed towards Sidharth’s aggressive approach by tweeting that he shouldn’t include Asim’s parents in their lame fight. She also mentioned that Asim is no saint and that he shouldn’t preach Sidharth about how to talk to girls. Gauahar Khan further mentioned about Paras and Mahima and condemned both for supporting Sidharth.

Published:
COMMENT
