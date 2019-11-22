Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan Condemns Sidharth And Asim's Violent Behaviour

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular Indian television reality game shows. The show is hosted by the superstar, Salman Khan. Bigg Boss has reached its 13th season and airs on Colors on a daily basis. The house of Bigg Boss is popularly known for ugly fights, drama and yelling. In addition, Bigg Boss 13 is becoming more controversial than the previous seasons of the show.

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz who were once best friends in the house have now become enemies of each other. Recently Gauahar Khan, who is popularly known for speaking her mind, criticized Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla for their violent behaviour in a series of tweets. Gauahar Khan expressed her disappointed towards Sidharth’s aggressive approach by tweeting that he shouldn’t include Asim’s parents in their lame fight. She also mentioned that Asim is no saint and that he shouldn’t preach Sidharth about how to talk to girls. Gauahar Khan further mentioned about Paras and Mahima and condemned both for supporting Sidharth.

How the hell is Siddharth Shukla allowed to push people like that ?Instigating is a part of the show ! If it makes u hit someone then mission accomplished! Hats off to Asim to have understood someone enough ! Baap pe jaana , har baat mein , shows what value u have for parents!🤷🏻‍♀️ — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 22, 2019

Asim is no saint ! He has played his game too ! He knows the nerves to pinch ! I remember when he was getting aggressive n smashin the mud balls on the ladder he said to the girls toh phir hatt jao,! He has spoken badly to the girls too , n now he was preaching to Siddharth! 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 22, 2019

Galat ko galat sirf wohi bol sakta hai jisne khud woh cheez na ki ho ! All of them need to have some tameez!!N for god sake leave each other’s parents away from ur lame fights ! Paras🤦🏻‍♀️expected a better call from you!Mahira aap beeti toh aggression kisi aur ke saath ,instigation? — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 22, 2019

Getting physical n instigating r 2 different things!! Period !! — Gauahar Khan (@GAUAHAR_KHAN) November 22, 2019

