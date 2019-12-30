Bigg Boss 13 Written Update Dec 29, 2019: Salman Khan Cleans The Bigg Boss House

Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz are the two contestants who are constantly garnering TRPs in the Colors show Bigg Boss 13. Both of them have been in a constant on-off relationship with each other throughout the show which has always been one of the USP of the Colors reality show. The previous episode saw many TV celebrities speaking in support of their favourite Bigg Boss 13 contestants with the former contestant Vindu Dara Singh talking in support of Sidharth Shukla whereas Umar Riaz (Asim Riaz’s brother) talking in support of Asim. Take a look at this Sunday's episode which saw a surprise visit of Salman Khan inside the house cleaning the mess made by the Bigg Boss contestants.

Bigg Boss 13 written Update December 29

Salman Khan and the hygiene issue

This Sunday episode, the audience was surprised to see Salman Khan entering the Bigg Boss house along with two helpers and wash utensils, clean the fridge, unclog sewage hole, clean storage area, and pick up rubbish from all over the house. The contestants were seen apologising to Salman for their inability to maintain basic hygiene inside the house. After cleaning the house, Salman expressed his frustration and anger through the MeTV saying that he just couldn't tolerate the sight of an untidy house while the housemates only made excuses until now to postpone their part of cleaning the house.

Celebrating Salman's Bigg Boss journey

The Sunday's episode also saw the housemates celebrating Salman Khan's 10-year journey in Bigg Boss where the contestants danced to Salman's song Swag Se Swagat where even Shefali Jariwala performed on a song. In order to celebrate Salman's journey, Bigg Boss showcased a glimpse of his journey through a video which left him with tears. The housemates performed on a medley song on Salman Khan's popular songs making everybody feel nostalgic.

Shehnaz Gill's captainship review

Salman Khan was also seen supporting Shehnaz for her effort to perform well during her period of captaincy in the house. Sidharth Shukla was seen accusing the housemates of not taking Shehnaz seriously. Salman khan also names the contestants who once supported her but now are taking her for granted once she became the captain of the villa.

