Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Chandan Achar Nominated, Will His Fans Save Him Again?

Bigg Boss Kannada 7 contestant Chandan Achar has been consecutively nominated for six weeks now. The Kirik Party actor has been nominated for this week as well. Read on to know more about the current status of the nomination process in the Bigg Boss Kannada 7 house and why was Chandan Achar nominated this week.

Will Chandan Achar face elimination this week?

The drama in the Bigg Boss Kannada 7 never seems to end. Every day is an addition to the entertainment level of the show. Every episode of the show is making the game much more intense and even friendships inside the house are being tested. The nominations this week was another unexpected twist for the house members. Interestingly, there is one contestant despite facing a hard time in the house is getting saved every week and being nominated every week.

Also read | Raksha Somashekhar To Be The New Wild Card Entry On Bigg Boss Kannada 7?

We are talking about Chandan Achar. The Kirik Party actor has been a constant part of the nomination process since the Bigg Boss Kannada 7 started. Apart from the first week of the show Chandan Achar has been nominated for six consecutive weeks. Every week a nomination task decides the nominated contestants for that week. Bigg Boss had told the house members to name two contestants each and divide five marks between them. Four marks will be the maximum marks one contestant can receive. Most of the Bigg Boss Kannada 7 contestants gave four marks to Chandan during this nomination task. The total number of marks as expected placed Achar in the leading position and he was once again part of the nomination this week.

Also read | Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Evicted Contestant Chaitra Kotoor To Re-enter Kiccha Sudeep’s Show?

Chandan Achar’s anger issues are considered to be one of the major reasons for his bad relations with other contestants of the Bigg Boss Kannada 7. Chandan has been regularly getting angry during tasks and hence it is one of the major reasons for his nomination by other contestants. However, Chandan’s fans have been able to save him for so long. So it will be interesting to see if Chandan Achar’s fans will be able to save this week since the nominations are getting tough every week.

Also read | Bigg Boss Kannada 7: Chandan, Sujatha, Prathap, Deepika, Kishen- Who Will Get Eliminated?

Also read | Bigg Boss Kannada 7 Update: Deepika Das And Kishen Bilagali To Be Punished On The Show?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.