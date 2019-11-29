Bigg Boss 13: 'Take Care Of Your Wig,' Shefali Advises Paras

The recent episode of the reality show Bigg Boss 13 was filled with a lot of arguments and hurling abuses. The luxury budget task added fuel to the fire as many contestants used their physical strengths to win. Many of them unintentionally hurt each other physically too. Amidst which, Paras Chhabra taunted Shefali Jariwala for pinching him, and then the latter asked him to take care of his wig.

The verbal fight started when, during the task, Shefali's nails poked Paras and he sarcastically asked her not to pinch. In response to which, Shefali clearly said that her intentions were not to pinch and it just happened with the heat of the moment. Before Shefali could clear it, Paras remarked on her behaviour and stated that she does not have manners. Commenting on her family background, he called her various names. Interestingly, when Shefali was backfiring at Paras by asking him to take care of his wig, Shehnaz Gill started giving her warnings by saying she should not throw personal comments.

An episode premiered in October 2019 that featured Asim Riaz and Paras yelling at each other over Chai-Patti also pointed out the same thing for the first time in the show. The moment got heated up when Paras started abusing Asim and for the comeback, Asim started calling Paras 'bald'. As Paras have often seen wearing a beanie in most of the episodes, it created curiosity among the viewers. In another episode. Paras seemed insecure when Aarti Singh touched his hair. Twitterati believed that Paras has less density of hair and wears the wig to cover it. Both Asim and Shefali's similar comments have made the audience curious to know if Paras is actually bald.

The upcoming episode will have more chaos as everyone and the captain of the week Sidharth Shukla will send Paras to jail as punishment for verbally humiliating Asim post the Luxury Budget task. Sehnaaz will express her disappointment to Sidharth for his decision over jail punishment. Aarti and Sidharth, too, will get into a fight.

