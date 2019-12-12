The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: All You Need To Know About The Bigg Boss Contestant Shefali Bagga

Television News

Bigg boss 13 contestant Shefali Bagga and all you need to know about the popular contestant. Read further ahead to find out about her life and favourites.

Written By Gladwin Menezes | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Bigg Boss is among one of the most loved reality television series in India. Fans of the show tune in to watch some of their favourite celebrity’s battle week after week in order to stay on top of their game. Ever since Salman Khan has taken the helm of the show as the host, the show has seen a significant rise in viewership and audience. The show is currently in its 13 seasons.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bigg boss 13 bio - Shefali Bagga

About Shefali Bagga

One of the popular contestants in Bigg Boss is Journalist and anchor Shefali Bagga. She was born on July 1, 1994, in New Delhi. She received her honours in B.A. English. The 25-year-old is an avid traveller and loves to read, swim and is a health enthusiast.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

She did a course in journalism from India Today Media Institute, in Noida. She became a journalist in 2016 for Aajtak Tez. She has also participated in Delhi Times Clean and Clear Fresh Face Contest in 2012. She has also represented Delhi in top 11. She finally entered the Bigg Boss house in 2019 as a celebrity contestant. She also modelled for a scooter brand in 2019.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Favourite Things

  • Favourite Actor- Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan
  • Favourite Singer- Raftaar, Parmish Verma
  • Favourite colour- Red, Black

