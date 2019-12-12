Bigg Boss 13: All You Need To Know About The Bigg Boss Contestant Shefali Bagga

Bigg Boss is among one of the most loved reality television series in India. Fans of the show tune in to watch some of their favourite celebrity’s battle week after week in order to stay on top of their game. Ever since Salman Khan has taken the helm of the show as the host, the show has seen a significant rise in viewership and audience. The show is currently in its 13 seasons.

Bigg boss 13 bio - Shefali Bagga

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Hindustani Bhau Gets An Apology From Shefali Jariwala’s Husband Parag Tyagi

About Shefali Bagga

One of the popular contestants in Bigg Boss is Journalist and anchor Shefali Bagga. She was born on July 1, 1994, in New Delhi. She received her honours in B.A. English. The 25-year-old is an avid traveller and loves to read, swim and is a health enthusiast.

Also Read | 'Bigg Boss 13' Contestant Sidharth Shukla Becomes The Most Searched TV Personality Of 2019

She did a course in journalism from India Today Media Institute, in Noida. She became a journalist in 2016 for Aajtak Tez. She has also participated in Delhi Times Clean and Clear Fresh Face Contest in 2012. She has also represented Delhi in top 11. She finally entered the Bigg Boss house in 2019 as a celebrity contestant. She also modelled for a scooter brand in 2019.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Farah Khan To Replace Salman Khan As The Host Of The Show?

Favourite Things

Favourite Actor- Ranveer Singh, Amitabh Bachchan

Favourite Singer- Raftaar, Parmish Verma

Favourite colour- Red, Black

Also Read | Salman Khan To Quit Bigg Boss 13? Says ‘part Of Me Wants To Throw It Out’

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.