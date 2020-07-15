Bigg Boss 13’s Shefali Jariwala Reveals She Had Her First Epileptic Seizure At 15

Bigg boss 13 contestant Shefali Jariwala, in an interview with a publication, revealed that she is epileptic. In the interview, she spoke about her first epileptic seizure and how the medicines required to help with it made her gain weight. Shefali Jariwala was a wild card entry in the Bigg Boss 13 house. She was highly credited for her stellar game plan and strategies in the reality show.

Shefali, in the interview, stated that she had her first epileptic seizure at the age of 15. The actor spoke candidly about her epilepsy and her battle with weight gain. Shefali Jariwala revealed that she had put on several kilos due to the medication required to help with epilepsy. She mentioned that shortly after her first epileptic seizure, she had to shoot a music video that went on to become a great hit.

Shefali Jariwala was consumed with work after the video was launched and that she was dancing all the time. In the interview, the former Bigg Boss 13 contestant stated that she had to keep her energy level high as well as look good on the camera. She went on to say that that is when she realised that she needed to lose weight and hence joined the gym shortly after.

Shefali Jariwala candidly stated that about 20 years ago she went to the gym for the first time and her fitness journey has constantly changed over time. Shefali said she believes that her weight loss journey that began two decades ago has become a huge part of her life. She concluded by saying that for a woman who has crossed 30 years of age, she now realises how her body has changed. She said that as her body has changed over time, her workout regime too has been altered.

Shefali Jariwala rose to fame after her 2000 to music video Kaanta Laga. The song gave her instant popularity; she also featured in many other music videos after Kaanta Laga. Shefali also had a small role in the Priyanka Chopra starrer Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. It has been reported that in 2004, Shefali Jariwala was married to musician Harmeet Singh from Meet Bros. However, the couple filed for divorce in 2004 with Shefali pressing some strong charges against her former husband.

Shefali Jariwala later married Parag Tyagi in 2014. Parag Tyagi is best known for his role in the Sushant Singh Rajput starrer Pavitra Rishta. He has also essayed pivotal roles in television shows like Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Brahmarakshas.

