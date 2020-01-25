The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Times When Parag Tyagi Stood Up For Wife Shefali Zariwala

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Zariwala's biggest supporter is her husband Parag Tyagi. He has tweeted in support of Shefali multiple times. Read on.

Written By Yashika Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bigg boss 13

Parag Tyagi, husband of the Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shefali Zariwala, has constantly shown his support for wife Shefali. He has taken to Twitter to show his support for Shefali. He recently shared an open letter and warned Asim Riaz to be careful with his words or he would have to face the consequences. There are many such occasions where Parag took to Twitter to extend support for his wife.

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Jariwala's Spouse Parag Tyagi Slams Paras Chhabra For Making Her Cry

Here are some of the tweets by Parag where he stood up for Shefali

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Did Parag Tyagi Lie To Asim Riaz About Himanshi Khurrana’s Breakup? 

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Shefali’s Husband Parag Tyagi Warns Asim Riaz, Says 'Phad Ke Rakh Dunga' 

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz’s Fans Furious As Shefali's Husband Parag Tyagi Threatens Him 

Parag Tyagi also entered Bigg Boss 13 house during a captaincy task. Parag and Shefali were all hugs and kisses when they saw each other. Parag first went to Asim Riaz and said that he wanted to speak to him. He said to Asim that when Himanshi Khurrana was a part of the show, Riaz used to be so protective of her. Parag then said that he has loved Shefali for more than 10 years now and that if anybody hurts her, he will rip them apart.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Parag Tyagi (@paragtyagi) on

ALSO READ | Bigg Boss 13: Parag Tyagi Informs Asim Riaz That Himanshi Khurana Is Not Getting Married

Image Courtesy: Parag Tyagi Instagram

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
