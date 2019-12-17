Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Disappointed As Paras Chhabra Chooses Mahira Sharma Over Her

Bigg Boss 13 has garnered a loyal fan base because of the ugly fights, drama, yelling and entertainment. It has become more controversial than all the previous seasons of the show. Shehnaaz Gill has become one of the strong contestants inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. Her cute banter with Sidharth Shukla was much loved by her fans and followers. Shehnaaz Gill had reportedly fallen sick after the exit of BFF Sidharth Shukla. However, his return in the Bigg Boss 13 house has raised curiosity in the minds of the fans and followers about where their friendship will go.

Shehnaaz Gill has always given credits to Paras Chhabra in the house. However, Paras Chabra has always treated her as his second priority. It has happened several times in Bigg Boss 13 that Paras Chhabra has chosen Mahira Sharma over Shehnaaz Gill, which has left Shehnaaz disappointed. It seems it will happen once again. For the captaincy task, Paras Chhabra will support Mahira Sharma instead of Shehnaaz Gill. The 'Punjab ki Katrina Kaif' will be seen getting emotional.

In the latest promo of Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill is seen saying ‘meri value kabhi nahi hai’ when Paras Chhabra aims to support Mahira in the captaincy task. Vishal Aditya Singh will be seen informing Paras Chhabra about Shehnaaz’s disapproval. In the latter part of the Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz Gill is seen threatening and warning everyone about creating disturbance in the house if she won’t become the captain. She was also seen expressing how hurt she is while in a conversation with Paras Chhabra. However, Paras Chhabra will be seen unaffected by Shehnaaz Gill’s actions and words.

Watch the Bigg Boss 13 promo here:

