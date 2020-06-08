Shehnaaz Gill Calls Herself ''dumb By Choice" After Swooning Over Sidharth Shukla's Look

Bigg Boss 13's finalist Shehnaaz Gill has left her fans swooning with her recent Instagram post. The diva looks extremely gorgeous in a maroon top which is paired with a black skirt. Shehnaaz Gill's top features bell sleeves and with this ensemble, her makeup and accessory choice came as no surprise to her fans. She kept her look simple yet elegant with minimalist makeup and accessories. Sleek hair left open has completed the look of the diva. While sharing the post, the diva called herself "Naturally Smart and dumb by choice".

Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram post:

As soon as the picture was uploaded, fans couldn't help but praise the diva. While some called her 'Beauty Queen' others went on to ask her "to rock and let her haters be in shock". Have a look at how fans are reacting on her picture.

Meanwhile, Shehnaaz Gill was also seen posting a flirtatious comment on Sidharth Shukla's post. In the picture, Sidharth Shukla is wearing a blue and white striped jersey. His messy hair can be seen adding drama to this intense look. The Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif aka Shehnaaz Gill sang praises of his good looks. Shehnaaz Gill added how she couldn’t control herself from commenting on Sidharth Shukla’s cute look. She reminded Sidharth how he would compliment her in Bigg Boss 13.

Hence, she took this opportunity to praise the 'killer eyes', 'messy hair' and 'pink lips' of Sidharth Shukla. She didn’t stop here but appreciated the tough look, calling it 'Smokin hot!!'. Shehnaaz Gill also called him her sun, star, earth, rainbow and Christmas tree. The flirtatious comment has taken social media by storm. Even Vikas Guppta was seen appreciating the look and the caption of Sidharth Shukla. Have a look at it here.

Shehnaaz Gill’s flirtatious comment:

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill shared a close bond in the controversial house of Bigg Boss 13. During the show, #SidNaaz, as they were referred to by fans, became the most adored contestants of the house. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz gained massive fandom for their stints in the show. After Bigg Boss 13, the duo broke the internet with their music video of Bhula Dunga.

Recorded by Darshan Raval, Bhula Dunga takes viewers on an emotional ride of happiness and sorrow shared by a couple. Lyrically, it describes how one should let go of a relationship when it starts hurting you. The love ballad features undeniable chemistry of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill

