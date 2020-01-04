Bigg Boss: Koena Mitra Takes Dig At Sidharth Shukla With Video, Reacts To 20K Tweet Offer

The 13th season of Bigg Boss has seen some of the ugliest fights in the house. Not just going to the extent of physical intimidation but also through arguments which are so heated that distasteful comments have been made, even dragging each other’s families into it. Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz have particularly been involved in such intense face-offs.

While celebrities like Vindu Dara Singh. Dolly Bindra, Sambhavna Seth have been vociferously supporting Sidharth, an ex-contestant of this season, Koena Mitra has come out in support of Asim. After taking a dig at Salman Khan for keeping quiet about Sidharth going on Asim’s family and taking the ‘wrong side’, the actor once took a jibe at Sidharth. Koena shared a video made by an Asim Riaz fan, in which numerous instances of Siddharth taking Asim’s family’s name, and even when Asim did so, during their fights are shown.

The video suggested how the media kept mum when Sidharth abused Asim’s family, and when Asim did ‘1/16th’ of it, the media blew it out of proportion. The Saki Saki star captioned her tweet, “Take a bow.... Makers!! Apparently, A Role Model, Idol.... Hero!! Aur kitna girogey???”

Aur kitna girogey??? https://t.co/cYuxodoT55 — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) January 3, 2020

Earlier too, Koena had tweeted about the fights between Sidharth and Asim. She had then written, “Tera baap kutta, MA.. Behen.. whatever " AR--Why you abusing my family? SS-- They deserve it. Shocked to see @BeingSalmanKhan again taking the wrong side. Alvira, Arpita ya Uncle pe koi jae, aap toh chhor dengey right? What's stopping you? Who's stopping you? #bigbosss13 #BB13.”

Shocked to see @BeingSalmanKhan again taking the wrong side. Alvira, Arpita ya Uncle pe koi jae, aap toh chhor dengey right? What's stopping you? Who's stopping you? #bigbosss13 #BB13 — Koena Mitra (@koenamitra) December 29, 2019

Koena also termed as ‘hilarious’ when an unverified Twitter handle with the name ‘Sidharth Shukla’ offered her 20,000 thousand per tweet to support the Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania star.

The handle had written, “Koena , how much money u want to remain silent? Because of u neutral viewers are bashing me,I can give u 20k per tweet but u have to say against #Asim and #Rashami And I0k more if u say good about me. So what say deal done karu. #Vindu nd #kamya is taking 5rs for tweet.”

