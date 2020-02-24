Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill Bonds With Sidharth Shukla's Sister; See Pic

Bigg Boss 13 host Salman Khan time and again quoted Shehnaaz Gill to be the most entertaining contestant of the season. During her stint in Bigg Boss 13, Shehnaaz was seen obsessing over Sidharth Shukla, and their merry moments together got the internet talking. Fans also brought in a popular tag for the duo called ‘SidNaaz’.

Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla’s chemistry received pouring love from the audience. After the show came to end Shehnaaz was recently seen bonding with Sidharth’s sister.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill's cute picture with Sidharth Shukla's sister

When the Balika Vadhu actor lifted the Bigg Boss 13 winning trophy, Shehnaaz Gill’s happiness knew no bounds. She gushed to hug Shukla’s mother and then went to the stage to kiss the former. On Sunday, Sidharth Shukla’s sister uploaded a picture with Gill on her Instagram taking the internet by storm. Shehnaaz was seen hugging Mithi Shukla and the two looked all smiles. Fans in huge numbers commented on the post. Take a look.

Both Shehnaaz Gill and Sidharth Shukla, on the show, made it evident enough that there was something between them. Moreover, the duo was also seen sharing bed space at times. In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 13, Shukla confessed about his affection for Shehnaaz and also shared that she was there for him, whenever he needed support.

Fans also saw the possessive side of Gill towards Sidharth.

Gnde wali attachment ho gyi h inke saath.. M missing der nok jhoks n all... WKW talks n many more😭 https://t.co/9T75uKV9Zu — Jasmine (@Inderjeetk4) February 24, 2020

(Image courtesy: @mithishuklaofficialaccount )

