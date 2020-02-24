Vishal Aditya Singh Reveals Sidharth And Paras Also Felt Bigg Boss 13 House Was Haunted

Vishal Aditya Singh entered the Bigg Boss 13 show as a wildcard and managed to create quite a stir in the house. His constant fights with ex-girlfriend, Madhurima Tuli, and Sidharth Shukla were one of the highlights from his stay. However, he got evicted from the show just a few weeks before the finale.

Vishal Aditya Singh talks about the Bigg Boss 13 house

In a recent interview with a leading national daily, Vishal Aditya Singh spilled some spooky details about the Bigg Boss house. He went on to say that several spooky incidents happened with him throughout his stay in the Bigg Boss 13 house. He said that since he belonged to a village, he is affirmative about the existence of such things.

The former contestant also said that it was not just him who experienced this; several other inmates including Paras Chhabra, Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, and Madhurima Tuli experienced the same. He further said that all the contestants “felt the paranormal activity in the house”. He added that such incidents kept happening regularly and first started with Himanshi Khurana followed by others.

One of the major things that were being spoken about during his stay inside the house was the rapport he shared with Asim Riaz. While talking about the same, Vishal Aditya Singh added that he and Riaz share “a very different rapport” with each other. He added that their friendship is very different from the others and that they do not feel the need to prove their admiration to the world.

Vishal Aditya Singh added that they never had any fights with each other and share a “beautiful bond”. He added that they spoke to each other after Asim Riaz got out of the house but since Asim has been busy they did not meet yet. Singh said that they never had any disagreements and are enjoying their “brotherhood”.

