Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla 'blessed' To Receive Heart-warming Message From Elderly Fan

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla finally made his first public appearance after the show, much to the happiness of his fans on Sunday. The Balika Vadhu actor was invited as a Chief Guest to inaugurate a new ward at the Brahma Kumaris GHRC Hospital. He also interacted with the patients, some of whom turned out to be his fans. He also met an elderly fan and was touched by her words of appreciation for him. He was also informed that she supported him and also voted for him during the show. Sidharth also took to social media to share lovely pictures with his fan. Check out the pictures.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill Bonds With Sidharth Shukla's Sister; See Pic

Sidharth's fans overjoyed by his first public appearance post Bigg Boss 13

Sidharth was also quipped by the organizers on his journey inside the Bigg Boss house. He jokingly added that they would not like to know about that. The Dil Se Dil Tak actor looked dapper in a white and grey full-sleeved t-shirt with which he opted for black pants. This also proved to be a huge treat for all his die-hard fans who were waiting for his social media posts eagerly. The actor is known for not being too much active on social media. He has been reportedly been sweating it out at the gym, ever since his exit from the Bigg Boss house.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Reacts To 'fixing' Controversy Over Sidharth Shukla's Win

Sidharth spilt the bean on allegations of fixing

Recently, Sidharth also spoke to an online publication about the rumours that his winning the show was already fixed. To this, he said that he feels disappointed when people think like this especially when they have been a part of the show and know how it works. However, he added that it is very difficult to change one's point of view. He also added that everyone is free to have their own opinion. He added that all these does not make any difference to him as there are a lot of people who have showered him with lots of love.

Also Read: 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge': Shehnaaz Reveals Sidharth Doesn’t Feel The Way She Does, Watch

Also Read: 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge': Shehnaaz Gill Bonds With Balraj; Compares Him To Sidharth Shukla?

Image Courtesy: Sidharth Shukla Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.