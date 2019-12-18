Bigg Boss 13: Shweta Tiwari Reveals Who She Thinks Should Win The Show

Bigg Boss is a show full of controversies. This year’s season, Bigg Boss 13, is no less. In fact, this season has become the most successful season of all time. There have been official reports that show has been extended for five more weeks and shall be the longest season. The show has a huge fan following including some big celebrities. They often take to Twitter and Instagram to talk about their favourite contestants.

Recently, a leading entertainment portal asked Shweta Tiwari, who was the winner of Bigg Boss 4, who she feels will win the show. Apparently, surviving the politics that goes inside the house can be very challenging. The contestants are expected to indulge in household chores while performing tasks and game challenges at the same time. Shweta Tiwari, being aware of the gameplay and tactics, has a rather interesting view about the contestants and future winner this year.

Shweta guesses the winner for this season

Although Shweta revealed that she has not been following this season, she answered who according to her would win the show between Sidharth Shukla, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Rashami Desai. The actor told a leading media portal that this season has many of her friends contending with each other. While Sidharth Shukla is her friend, Rashami Desai is her good friend and she is acquaintances with Vishal Aditya Singh as well. The actor further added that she wishes that all three of her friends win the show because that would make her very happy.

Rumours about Salman leaving the show

There were rumours about Salman Khan leaving the show as it has been extended for five more weeks. Salman Khan revealed in the weekend episode that he would not be leaving the show and would continue till the end. This season has notedly seen the most number of wild card entries, all of whom have added spice to the show’s plot.

