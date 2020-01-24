Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth-Shehnaaz’s Split Leaves A SidNaaz Fan Teary-eyed, Watch Video

This season of the Indian reality show, Bigg Boss is deemed as one of the most controversial and talked-about seasons out of all the 13 seasons. From fights to love, the contestants have their fans glued in front of the television screens to make them want to know more about everything that is happening in the house, especially about the contestants that they are rooting for to finally lift the trophy. The season also saw fans become extremely attached with some contestants or their bonds inside the house. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's equation was one such thing that every 'SidNaaz' fan found super adorable. Now that they are separated, one of their fans has shared a video where she can be seen breaking down while talking about them.

A SidNaaz fan shared a video where she can be seen breaking down after their separation

The video has the fan urging the makers of the show to not separate Sidharth and Shehnaaz. She tells that they both are in pain and they are not at all happy being separated. She added that they both have their own ways of taking out the pain and requested the makers again to not separate them just for the sake of TRPs. She also said that there are just a few days left where the SidNaaz fans can see them happy and the showrunners should not leave such a bad memory on the minds of the fans that they could not see Sidharth and Shehnaaz together.

Sidharth reveals that he will not be talking to Shehnaaz anymore

In the recent episode, things turn worse for Sidharth and Shehnaaz when Shehnaaz decided to play for the opposite team in the captaincy task. The two get into a heated argument with each other. Shehnaaz also hits Sidharth by pulling at his collar. After the task, he reveals that he will never talk to Shehnaaz again.

Video Courtesy: You Cannot Handle Twitter

