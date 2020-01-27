Bigg Boss 13 Ex-contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee To Re-enter The House Again?

Bigg Boss 13 is the most popular Indian television reality show now. This season has received a lot of love from the audience and has become the most successful season of all previous seasons of Bigg Boss.

This season has been extended for five weeks and the finale will be taking place on February 15, 2020. Since the show began, social media is all filled with the posts and tweets about Bigg Boss and the contestants. Not just avid Bigg Boss fans, celebrities outside also follow the show and tweet about the same.

Devoleena to re-enter the Bigg Boss 13 house:

This season has witnessed lots of the changing dynamics inside the house every day. While viewers saw some special moments, some ugly fights and some really strong relationships starting inside the house. There was one friendship in the house which was loved by the audience a lot. It was of Rashami Desai and Devoleena Bhattacharjee.

The two became very good friends in the house and fans loved their girly friendship. Devoleena Bhattacharjee had to the house due to her back injury and while leaving she sang a song for her best friend Rashami Desai. That was a very such a heart-touching moment and fans wanted to see her back in the house to support her best friend Rashami.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: This Throwback Pic Of Sidharth And Rashami Will Melt Your SidRa Hearts

Well, Devoleena Bhattacharjee will soon fulfil the wishes of Bigg Boss fans. According to the reports in the leading entertainment portal, Devoleena is all set to re-enter the house. Devoleena will make an entry in the house but this time only for four days to support her best friend Rashami Desai. This time Devoleena will be entering the house as Rashami Desai's family along with other contestants’ family members.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Gill Hints That She Will Share Trophy With Sidharth Shukla

According to the reports, the channel was keen on bringing Devoleena Bhattacharjee back and they thought what can be a better way than to invite her as Rashami's friend in the family week. The actor too has also been paid a good amount for the same, reportedly.

The last time Devoleena entered the house, it was to host a segment called 'OMG with Devoleena' where she was seen lashing out at her best friend Rashami Desai over her relationship with Arhaan Khan who was there in the house that time. Just after the reports started making rounds, fans are very excited to witness the cute friendship of Devoleena and Rashami once again inside the house.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Calls Shehnaaz "possessive"

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Says Rashami Desai Overreacted In 'aisi Ladki' Case

Image Courtesy: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Twitter

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.