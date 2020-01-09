Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla And Madhurima Tali Busy Flirting; Make Fans Curious

The twists and turns in Bigg Boss 13 has left the audience curious. In a recent promo for the next episode of Bigg Boss 13, the contestants Madhurima and Sidharth Shukla can be seen flirting with each other. Sidharth even says that if Madhurima wants to be a good girl, then she should be with a bad boy. He points towards himself while saying this.

Sidharth Shukla and Madhurima Tuli flirt with each other

In the latest promo revealed by Colours TV, Sidharth Shukla can be seen constantly flirting with Madhurima Tuli. She can also be seen reciprocating in some instances. In the video posted on Colors TV’s official Instagram handle, the two can be seen saying extremely sweet and sugar-coated words to one another. In the beginning, Madhurima can be heard jokingly saying that she knows he loves her but he cannot avoid her. He asks her why she keeps her eyes closed most of the time. He adds that it is because she can see him when she shuts her eyes. She says that distances will decrease when they both come closer a little. Sidharth Shukla jokingly mentions that this might bother people around. Sidharth asks Madhurima if she is a good girl. To this, she says that she is a bad girl. Sidharth adds to this that if she wants to be a good girl then she should be with a bad boy, pointing towards himself. To most people this seems like an act put together by the duo. Have a look at the promo here.

Read Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth-Shehnaaz Or Paras-Mahira, Who Is The Potential 'finale Couple'?

Also read Bigg Boss 13: Gauahar Khan Tells Shehnaaz To Have Self-respect And Calls Paras Chauvinist

Comedy club in the house

Colors TV recently uploaded a promo video on their official Instagram handle. In the video, Paritosh Tripathi can be seen entering the house to entertain the housemates. He makes fun of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz. He says that Sidharth has spent his entire time in the house wearing shorts and a T-shirt. Have a look at the video here.

Read Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Has A Soft Corner For Shehnaaz And These Instances Are Proof

Also read Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra, And Mahira Sharma Face Wrath Of 'Bigg Boss'

Image Courtesy: Colors TV Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.