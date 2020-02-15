Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla & Rashami Desai Perform A Sensuous Dance; Watch

Bigg Boss 13 has reached its end as tonight is the grand finale of the controversial show. All the contestants have competed hard to win the coveted title, and tonight Bigg Boss 13 fans will know who will lift the BB13 trophy. Looking at the latest teaser, it seems that the contestants are going to put up performances before the season ends. Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai will perform on a sensuous song.

The latest promo of Bigg Boss 13 begins with Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz performing. Their performance features both of them getting into a fierce battle with each other. This performance reminds audiences of their equation in the Bigg Boss 13 house.

Later, the promo sees Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai’s sensual dance number. The duo is seen performing on Ang Laga De from Ram Leela. The twist about their performance is that there are glimpses of Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai’s fights in it. Sidharth Shukla is seen throwing tea on Rashami Desai. The ‘Esi ladki’ fight is also included amidst their dance number.

Further, the Bigg Boss 13 promo moves towards Aim Riaz and Himanshi Khurrana’s romantic performance. Both are seen performing on Mere Sohneya. The duo is seen donning gorgeous red outfits suiting the mood of the performance.

In the end, the Bigg Boss 13 promo features Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharm performing on Dheeme Dheeme. The promo has successfully garnered attention from the viewers. Have a look at the latest Bigg Boss 13 promo here:

Presently, there are 6 finalists --- Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill, Paras Chhabra, Arti Singh, Rashami Desai, and Asim Riaz in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The results are going to be out tonight. Stay tuned for further updates about Bigg Boss 13.

