Bigg Boss 13: 'The Mastermind' Vikas Gupta Enters House, Shehnaaz Gets Upset

Bigg Boss 13 has become one the most talked about and viewed reality television show. With the exit of contestant Devoleena Bhattacharjee, ex-contestant and Bigg Boss 11 finalist Vikas Gupta finally entered the house on Sunday.

Vikas Gupta in Bigg Boss 13

The Weekend Ka Vaar episodes with the host Salman Khan showed a lot of drama and controversies. As a twist in the show Vikas Gupta, who was one of the contestants of Bigg Boss 11, has made his way into the house. As per a tweet by the official handle of the channel, he is a proxy of Devoleena Bhattacharjee, who went out of the house for her treatment. Check out the promo and tweets.

Vikas Gupta was called as the mastermind in Bigg Boss 11. He was welcomed and introduced as the next wild card entry. The housemates, who were shocked by the new wild card entry said that the mastermind is here. Later Vikas was seen asking, why is Shehnaz Gill not smiling! Replying to him, she said that the show is very boring now.

Vikas Gupta entered the house is said to change the existing dynamics. In the Saturday episode of Bigg Boss 13, host Salman Khan was very upset with the performance of the contestants over the weeks. He got angry at them for creating chaos. The highlight was when Salman exposed Arhaan Khan. He revealed to Rashami Desai that Arhaan has a child from his previous relationship. Rashami looked devastated after hearing the news. In Sunday’s episode, Salman Khan went inside the house to sought things out between the two.

