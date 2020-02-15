Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shinde Claims She Was Abused By Sidharth Shukla; Twitter Reacts

Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Sidharth Shukla, is undoubtedly one of the most controversial figures in the history of the Bigg Boss series. Even with the show coming to an end today, on February 15, 2020, it looks like Sidharth Shukla has once again found himself in the centre of a new controversy.

Just a few moments ago, Shilpa Shinde, winner of Bigg Boss 11, had an interview with an entertainment portal, where she revealed that she and Sidharth had an affair in which he was abusive and used to hit her a lot. However, fans soon found some discrepancies in her story and many took to social media to claim that she was defaming Sidharth to make him lose Bigg Boss 13.

Fans slam Shilpa Shinde after she claimed that she was abused by Sidharth Shukla

Bigg Boss 13 continues to be one of the most controversial shows in India, as contestant Sidharth Shukla was recently accused of being abusive by Shilpa Shinde. Sidharth also happens to be one of the most popular contestants in the show and is currently in the lead when it comes to winning the show.

Many of his fans were enraged by Shilpa’s comments and took to social media to call her out. Quite a few of Sidharth Shukla’s fans also recalled that Shilpa had previously supported him, and they quickly slammed her for turning against him nearing the finale of Bigg Boss 13.

Don't take #ShilpaShinde seriously.



Shilpa Shinde is an attention seeker & compulsive liar. She is obsessed with Vikas Gupta. Last year, She was supporting Saba & somi but switched to Sreesanth after she came to know that @lostboy54 is not in good terms with him. — 🔚 BiggBoss Wala 🔜 (@Bhartenduverma) February 15, 2020

Today I can confirmly said that @lostboy54 is Victim of Women Card.

How sweetly they using this as Super power for them.

Just for PR.



1 Last thing - Why today & not Earlier.



Dialogue sahi padta hai yaha per - Loha Garam hai hautauda maar do. #ShilpaShinde#SidharthShukIa — BB13 Winner (@sudeeppandey123) February 15, 2020

However, while many of Sidharth Shukla’s fans insulted Shilpa Shinde online, quite a few people also supported her claims. Many also retweeted the viral audio clip that was leaked online, where Sidharth allegedly used abusive language against Shilpa. Some fans of Bigg Boss 13 have also asked the show to kick Sidharth out last minute, claiming that he has no respect for women and that he does not deserve to win.

Guys #ShilpaShinde fully exposed #SidharthShukIa

Go #FilmWindow YouTube Channel and see full her interview#Shilpa and Sid was in a relationship and that time he brutally abused Shilpa ji

Ye hai aap ka winner?@mnysha @Sudhanshu_Vats @EndemolShineIND



pic.twitter.com/lJawLVPweO — Team Asim Mumbai 🇻🇮 (@Preemen2) February 15, 2020

You know ek baar #ShilpaShinde maam ne #BB11 me kaha tha ki

'Mare huye ko tu or kya maarega'

Incidents like those which she had to endure with Shukla and obviously others like BGPH fiasco,

made her see that!



Tabh I didnt understand the magnitude of this line,but today

😭😭😭😭 — अस्मिता (@kehna_hi_kya) February 15, 2020

