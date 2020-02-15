The Debate
Bigg Boss 13: Shilpa Shinde Claims She Was Abused By Sidharth Shukla; Twitter Reacts

Television News

Shilpa Shinde recently accused Sidharth Shukla of abusing her when they were in a relationship. Here is what netizens are saying about this recent revelation.

Written By Siddharth Iyer | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bigg Boss 13

Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Sidharth Shukla, is undoubtedly one of the most controversial figures in the history of the Bigg Boss series. Even with the show coming to an end today, on February 15, 2020, it looks like Sidharth Shukla has once again found himself in the centre of a new controversy.

Just a few moments ago, Shilpa Shinde, winner of Bigg Boss 11, had an interview with an entertainment portal, where she revealed that she and Sidharth had an affair in which he was abusive and used to hit her a lot. However, fans soon found some discrepancies in her story and many took to social media to claim that she was defaming Sidharth to make him lose Bigg Boss 13.

Fans slam Shilpa Shinde after she claimed that she was abused by Sidharth Shukla

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla & Rashami Desai perform a sensuous dance; Watch

Bigg Boss 13 continues to be one of the most controversial shows in India, as contestant Sidharth Shukla was recently accused of being abusive by Shilpa Shinde. Sidharth also happens to be one of the most popular contestants in the show and is currently in the lead when it comes to winning the show.

Many of his fans were enraged by Shilpa’s comments and took to social media to call her out. Quite a few of Sidharth Shukla’s fans also recalled that Shilpa had previously supported him, and they quickly slammed her for turning against him nearing the finale of Bigg Boss 13.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla’s fan rejoice his glorious journey on the show

However, while many of Sidharth Shukla’s fans insulted Shilpa Shinde online, quite a few people also supported her claims. Many also retweeted the viral audio clip that was leaked online, where Sidharth allegedly used abusive language against Shilpa. Some fans of Bigg Boss 13 have also asked the show to kick Sidharth out last minute, claiming that he has no respect for women and that he does not deserve to win.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz gets teary-eyed looking at his journey with Sidharth Shukla; Watch

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: THIS is how fans are supporting Asim Riaz & Sidharth Shukla ahead of finale

 

 

Published:
