Bigg Boss 13: Was Sidharth Shukla's Advice A Hint Towards Pratyusha Banerjee's Death?

Yesterday's episode of Bigg Boss 13 was quite interesting as the Housemates vs Journalist segment of the show unveiled many answers. Apart from witnessing some of the interesting revelations, a SidNaaz moment also attracted the viewers. However, this time they were not playing or having a fun.

While talking on a serious note, Sidharth Shukla tried to explain to her that hurting oneself for others is not cool. At the end of the conversation, he mentioned that he lost a close friend because of the same reason. A report available online states that Sidharth Shukla was hinting towards his co-star and friend Pratyusha Banerjee.

In yesterday's episode, Sidharth Shukla asked Shehnaaz Gill to always feel free to talk to him outside the house, whenever she is low and needs to be heard. Interestingly, Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill are the most loved duo of the Bigg Boss 13's house. But from a couple of episodes, the audience has been witnessing Sidharth Shukla maintaining a distance from her.

For the unversed, on one of the Weekend ka Vaar episodes, host Salman Khan warned Sidharth that Shehnaaz Gill has fallen for him. Later, in the next episode, Shehnaaz Gill was seen manipulating Sidharth Shukla by threatening him that she will hurt herself if he won't reciprocate. Apart from this incident, viewers have also seen Shehnaaz Gill hurting herself because of some or the other reason.

Reportedly, Sidharth Shukla and Pratyusha Banerjee were good friends. The duo used to meet even after Pratyusha quit the show. Pratyusha's suicide came as a shock for the whole TV industry.

