Bigg Boss 13: Sidharth Shukla Reveals Rashami Desai Had 'blocked' His Number

The 13th season of Bigg Boss is nearing its conclusion after entertaining the audience for four successful months on television. The makers of Bigg Boss 13 are leaving no stones unturned to make the finale week of season 13 memorable, as they have kept a special episode in store for the viewers, in which the contestants of Bigg Boss will make some lesser-known revelations. While contestants Asim Riaz and Rashami Desai managed to justify the accusations hurled by the audience, contestant Sidharth Shukla made a shocking revelation about her estranged relationship with Rashami Desai. Here are the details.

Rashami Desai had blocked Sidharth Shukla's number

Sidharth Shukla and Rashami Desai are undoubtedly one of the most controversial celebrity duos on Bigg Boss 13. In a recent episode of the show, Sidharth Shukla called Rashami Desai a liar and accused her of always playing mind games behind his back.

Speaking about the same in an interview, Sidharth Shukla revealed that Rashami Desai had blocked Shukla's number, post their brawl on the sets of Dil Se Dil Tak. Sidharth Shukla admitted that he tried to reach out to Rashami Desai to clear the unwanted air and turned to Arti Singh to become the mediator between the two.

Sidharth remarked that he met Rashami and confronted her about the situation. It remains to be seen how Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla end their problems on the show.

Fans react:

We fulfilled all our mall task desires yesterday night! Saare k saare #SidharthShukla ke naare laga diye 😄 #BiggBoss13 #BB13 — Radhika (@rad_R_) February 13, 2020

I want nothing but for #SidharthShukla to win BB13 & do good quality work thereafter.



I abhor Fakenaaz & as much as I find it hard to digest Sid still being chummy with her, for whatever reasons, I will not let that stop me from supporting him.



(1/n)#SupremeSid@OrmaxMedia — Shamini.M.R (@Not_A_Shammer) February 13, 2020

There will never be another Bigg Boss like this one. There will never be another contestant like Sidharth Shukla. I will miss you so much. Last few days 💔 #SidharthShukla #VinduDaraSingh #BigBoss13 pic.twitter.com/nkJFtSNlZA — Sushil Naik (@SushilNaik17) February 13, 2020

