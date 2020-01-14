Bigg Boss 13: Shefali Bagga Wants Shehnaaz Gill To Win The Show; Asks Her To Stay Strong

Salman Khan in one of the recent episodes of Bigg Boss 13 announced that Bigg Boss has become the number 1 television show. Bigg Boss 13 has garnered a massive fan base because of the ugly fights, yelling, drama and entertainment. The most controversial reality show has made fans glued to their screens.

Taking to Instagram, one of the ex-contestants of Bigg Boss 13 house Shefali Bagga shared a picture, Shehnaaz Gill. Shefali Bagga wants to Shehnaaz Gill to win the show. In the caption, she also wished Shehnaaz luck and asked her to stay strong.

Shefali Bagga was evicted from the house a couple of weeks back. Salman Khan announced that Madhurima Tuli and Shefali are in the bottom two. The twist about this Bigg Boss 13 eviction was that housemates were given a chance to vote out one of them. Only Shehnaaz Gill voted for her and the entire house voted against her, leading to her elimination from the Bigg Boss 13 house.

This was Bagga’s second time as she previously re-entered the house as a wild card contestant. Post her exit from the Bigg Boss 13 house she opened up about her journey saying this being her second inning, Shefali thinks that she hit several sixes and fours and came out winning the match. She also added that she was very real and people couldn’t tolerate that.

When Shefali re-entered the Bigg Boss 13 house her bond with Shehnaaz became strong. They were close friends and supported each other in times of need. Even when Shehnaaz wanted to win the captaincy task Shefali supported her. Their friendship hasn’t faded even after Shefali got evicted. Shefali is seen rooting for Shehnaaz Gill, her recent Instagram post is a testimony to that. Stay tuned for further updates on Bigg Boss 13.

