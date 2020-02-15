Bigg Boss 13: Krushna Abhishek Opens Up About Arti Singh's Rape Attempt Story

The Bigg Boss 13 house has brought forward many secrets of the contestants in front of the fans and the audience. In a particular episode with the movie Chhapaak stars, Arti Singh had revealed that there was an attempt to rape on her when she was 13. Arti's brother and comedian Krushna Abhishek has now claimed that she may have misremembered the incident while going with the flow of the conversation.

Krushna Abhishek says there was no attempt

As per a report in a leading news website, Krushna Abhishek spoke in an interview with an entertainment portal about this incident. Krushna revealed that Arti spoke too much in the flow and that there was no such attempt on her. He said that the boy ran before anything could happen. He also shared that an FIR was filed but the boy could not be traced as the police searched for him.

Krushna also talked about Arti's scepticism about Bigg Boss. He said that Arti is very sensitive and reacts to the smallest of things. He talked about how he wasn't confident that she will be able to survive in the house was long. Arti carried on for a month, had panic attacks as well, which concerned Abhishek. He shared his happiness that she maintained her dignity and did not let anyone question her character as well.

The Kapil Sharma Show star was also asked about Sidharth and his aggressive nature in the show. He said that Shukla must have eaten fire and coal before he left for the house. He said that Sidharth used to speak to Arti disrespectfully but also saved her at the same time. This made him realise that it must be Sidharth's strategy and it stopped him to comment anything on it when he went to visit Arti.

Krushna's wife Kashmera also talked about Sidharth and Arti. She said that Arti treats Sidharth the same way she treats Krushna. She said that Arti is fiercely loyal but she should not let herself be treated like a doormat.

