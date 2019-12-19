Bigg Boss 13 Contestant Tehseen Poonawalla Says, "I Am Not Bigg Boss Material"

Bigg Boss 13 has been in the news for quite some time for the scandals and constant fights between the contestants. This time it was Tehseen Poonawalla who was recently evicted out of the Bigg Boss house. He made a statement right after his eviction that he was not made for the show and that his contribution would have been fruitful somewhere else.

Tehseen Poonawalla was not Bigg Boss material?

Tehseen Poonawalla reportedly stated that when in the Bigg Boss 13 house he had a fight with co-contestant Sidharth Shukla. The news analyst recalled telling Devoleena what was he was doing in the Bigg Boss 13 house. He had reportedly told her that he was not cut out for these kinds of things. His battles were larger ones, for the country.

From the time that he had left the Bigg Boss 13 house, Tehseen Poonawalla has, in fact, been reportedly involved in two big protests. He had reportedly mentioned in an interview with a daily portal that he has been involved in one protest against the insensitive remarks made on the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi. Another protest was regarding the economy and rise of onion prices in the country. Recently, he is involved in the protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill that is currently raging in the country. Apart from these, Tehseen Poonawalla is also reportedly involved with a number of other constitutional cases in the Supreme Court against the bill.

Although this Bigg Boss 13 contestant’s stay in the house was a short-lived one, he managed to garner the attention of the audiences. He was also involved in some fights and quarrels in the house. However, there have been a few rumours that Tehseen Poonawalla was not evicted from the Bigg Boss 13 house because he received less votes but because his lawyers needed him for some urgent matter. But none of this has been confirmed.

