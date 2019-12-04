Bigg Boss 13: Will Sidharth Shukla Be Left Without Any Friends In The Bigg Boss House?

The 13th season of Bigg Boss is famous for many reasons and now there is another in the list. One of Bigg Boss 13’s most popular contestants, Sidharth Shukla, has been involved in the most number of broils with the housemates. His friends also have constantly changed inside the house. Much of the reason for this seems to be his short temper, or is there any other reason? Whatever the reason, this brings the viewer to another question- will Sidharth Shukla lose all his friends in the house including Shehnaz?

Last day’s episode saw another wildcard entry into the Bigg Boss 13 house and equations inside the house seemed to have changed. Sidharth Shukla saved Shefali Jariwala, Aarti, and Himanshi Khurana but named Paras, Rashami, Mahira, Hindustani Bhau, and Asim for nomination in the Nomination task. There was also a row between the housemates regarding milk, in the middle of which was Rashami.

The Bigg Boss 13 contestants were also seen plotting against Sidharth Shukla. Apparently, Sidharth is unable to stand up to their expectations as a captain. They also feel that he is responsible for the mismanagement of ration in the Bigg Boss 13 house. More than half of the house seems to be against Sidharth right now.

Will Sidharth Shukla lose his friends?

But what added fuel to the fire was the nomination process of this Bigg Boss 13 episode. Salman Khan gave special powers to Sidharth Shukla for nominations. Apparently, Bigg Boss would announce two names from the group of contestants up for nominations, and among those, Sidharth had to pick two names, one for nomination and the other to save. When Paras and Aarti’s names were announced, Sidharth chose Paras for nominations saving Aarti.

Sidharth’s decision left everyone shocked in the villa as he and Paras were considered good friends. He reasoned that he had saved Aarti since she was an old friend but the decision did not sit well with his three new friends. Shehnaz got visibly upset with him and decided to cut all connections with Sidharth again. This might actually leave Sidharth friend-less in the house. But only time will tell what is to happen in Bigg Boss 13.

