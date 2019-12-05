Bigg Boss 13: "Mahira She Should Play Independently", Says Mother

Bigg Boss 13 has been in the news for quite a few reasons and one among them is the strong bond of friendship between contestants Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma. Both of them are also currently supporting one of the most controversial Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Sidharth Shukla. Fans have, however, raised questions on her individuality in the show. Fans are pointing out that Mahira is supporting Sidharth simply because Paras is supporting him. In an interview with a media portal, Mahira’s mother, Sania Sharma has also revealed that she would like her daughter to play independently.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Will Rashami Desai, Asim Riaz Be Able To Stop Paras Chhabra From Cheating?

Mahira Sharma's mother speaks up on her performance in Bigg Boss 13

When approached by the IANS to speak on her daughter’s performance in the Bigg Boss 13 show, Mahira Sharma’s mother reportedly said that she is happy with her daughter’s performance. She is impressed with Mahira’s neutral stance towards situations and people. She was also impressed that Mahira has not resorted to abusing or being aggressive on the show.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Will Sidharth Shukla Be Left Without Any Friends In The Bigg Boss House?

However, Mahira Sharma’s mother revealed that she would like to see Mahira play independent of Paras Chhabra although they share a strong bond. But her mother was reportedly saddened to see both Paras and Mahira getting fewest votes from the audience last week. But she is glad that Mahira is still in the show.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Karanvir Bohra Slams Twitterati; Supports Asim Riaz

Sania Sharma, the mother of Mahira, reportedly added in the interview that Mahira is the youngest contestant on Bigg Boss 13. She has proved that she can be tough if required. Sania Sharma is happy that her daughter has made good friends in the Bigg Boss 13 house but hopes Mahira does not blindly trust anyone despite the person being her “closest pal”.

Also Read: Asim Riaz: What Makes This Bigg Boss 13 Contestant A Perfect Cancerian?

Also Read: Bigg Boss 13: Khesari Lal Yadav Evicted; Angry Twitterati Call It "unfair"

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.