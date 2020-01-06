Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai's Mother REGRETS Her Daughter's Decision Of Being On The Show

The new season of Bigg Boss has successfully managed to grab the attention of the audience, as the makers of the show have roped in some popular as well as controversial contestants this season. Apart from the usual weekly activities and tasks, Bigg Boss 13 contestants' ugly arguments and fights with each other have also caught the limelight. However, now it seems like the contestants’ family and relatives, too are grabbing the viewer's attention by sharing their views and opinions about the show and other contestants constantly.

Rashami Desai's mother finally opens up:

Recently, Rashami Desai and Sidharth's huge fight managed to grab lots of attention. From 'aisi ladki' controversy to Sidharth's claim that Rashami stalked him all the way till Goa once, the drama continued. And the second statement got more in limelight due to Mahira Sharmas' mother Sania Sharma's comment on it. She said, "we have only heard about the Goa stories, wait till the bedroom stories emerge."

Rashami Desai's mother Rasila Desai is stunned by the ugly controversies and Sania's comments on her daughter. Recently, in an interview with a leading entertainment portal, Rasila finally opened up about all of it and also confessed that she regrets her daughter's decision of going inside the Bigg Boss house.

She said in the interview that Rashami did not hear what Sidharth said about the Goa thing or else she would have given him a befitting reply on the same. She further added that Mahira's mother is talking about the bedroom stories, being a woman how can she go so low. She also said that she should have not made such claims and accusations.

Rashami's mother further added that the Uttaran actor did not ask for her permission this time while saying yes for Bigg Boss show. She said otherwise she would have never let her daughter go for it. She says that she is disappointed with her daughter's decision of taking up the show.

