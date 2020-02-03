Bigg Boss 13: Vikas Gupta EXPOSES Asim Riaz In This Shocking Video; Watch

Just a few days before the finale, Vikas Gupta enters Bigg Boss 13 house to support his friend Sidharth Shukla. He recently revealed that Asim Riaz had a girlfriend outside the Bigg Boss house. Asim Riaz’s brother Umar Riaz slammed Vikas and said that it was just a tactic to defame Asim, who has been very vocal about his love for contestant Himanshi Khurana.

Recently, Vikas Gupta shared a video, which shows Asim Riaz confessing that he is in a relationship with someone. In the clip, Asim tells Sidharth that his last relationship was just a month before entering the Bigg Boss 13 house. When Sidharth asks if the relationship has ended, Asim replies, “Nahi, almost nahi toota hai, ek tarah se (No, it has almost not ended, in a way).” Asim then goes on telling Sidharth that his girlfriend is a model from Mumbai and she is a nice girl. He also revealed that he will call her as soon as he gets out of the Bigg Boss house and they will go on a trip somewhere around Mumbai.

Sidharth then asks Asim if his brother Umar has met the girlfriend and he says, once or twice, his brother met her. And then clarifies that it is not just once or twice, it was quite a few times. Asim adds that two or three of their friends also accompanied them, along with Umar. Watch the video here.

Sir, kids don’t tell their parents everything @imrealasim is young & locked up in the house. He is not at fault but very surprised that @realumarriaz hasn’t informed you about the same & dragged you in his lies. Please hear it from #AsimRiyaz himself #BiggBoss13 #Stoplyingumar https://t.co/WFAUCFv6WS pic.twitter.com/jkKnRz43ex — Vikas Gupta (@lostboy54) February 2, 2020

The video that was shared by Vikas was in response to a tweet by Asim’s father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary, who accused him of playing a “dirty game” by claiming that Asim is in a relationship with model and actor Shruti Tuli. Check out Umar's tweet here.

Though #vikas didnt take the girl name but who is he to talk abt asim’s personal life. Is he even a friend? Coz of him only, the controversy has started. All he is doing is tryna defame Asim, nothing els and plz Asim never said he has a gf, so stop playing with us.#AsimForTheWin — umar riaz (@realumarriaz) February 2, 2020

