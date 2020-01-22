Bigg Boss 13: Times When Hina Khan Graced This Season As A Guest

Bigg Boss 13 has been entertaining the audience for a long time now and this season has toppled the popularity charts. However, one of the main highlights of this season has been some ex-Bigg Boss contestants from the previous seasons gracing the show. Bigg Boss 11 contestant Vikas Gupta was also sent as a proxy contestant to Devoleena Bhattacharjee this season.

Apart from that, ex-contestants like Vindu Dara Singh, Gautam Gulati, Kamya Punjabi and Hiten Tejwani have also graced the show. But if there is one ex-Bigg Boss contestant who has time and again elevated this show, it has to be Bigg Boss 11 finalist Hina Khan. Even though she had lost to Shilpa Shinde, Hina had left an impressive mark during her season and here are all the times that she visited Bigg Boss 13.

Here are all the times Hina Khan graced Bigg Boss 13

When she was called to chose between Arti, Mahira and Rashami

Hina Khan recently graced the show after which she was given the mammoth task to conduct the competition for the second member of the BB Elite Club. Contestants like Rashami Desai, Arti Singh and Mahira Sharma were competing for the membership and Hina was the perfect guiding anchor to all of them. She was also responsible for approving the tasks which were performed by the contenders. The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor also made a neutral decision of not giving the membership to anyone as they all fulfilled their tasks with equal dedication.

When she had to choose between Asim and Shehnaaz

Hina was called initially too, to chose between Asim Riaz and Shehnaaz Gill for the BB Elite Club membership. She listened to the point of view of each of the contestants. She once again impressed the viewers with her decision. After much thought, Hina took Asim's name as the winner of the BB Elite Club task.

When she promoted her music video in Bigg Boss 13

Hina embraced the show to promote her music video Raanjhana too. She was accompanied by Priyank Sharma with whom she was paired in the video. Interestingly, Priyank was also a contestant in Bigg Boss 11. Hina and Priyank started to share a close bond after their season.

Image Courtesy: Colors TV Instagram, Hina Khan Instagram

