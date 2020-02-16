Bigg Boss 13: Times When Sidharth Shukla And Arti Singh Stood By Each Other

Bigg Boss 13 was the most viewed Indian reality television show. With the ugliest fights to the happiest moments, this season saw it all. In the midst of all the drama going on in the Bigg Boss 13 house, fans witnessed a very unique friendship between Arti Singh and Sidharth Shukla. The two might not be seen together very often but are always standing like a pillar for each other. Read ahead to know more-
Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Shehnaaz Kisses Sidharth, He Responds "main Tera Bhai Jaisa Hoon!"
Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: I Will Always Be There For Shehnaaz Gill, Says Sidharth Shukla
Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai Turns 34, Fans Shower Birthday Wishes On Social Media
Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Written Update February 12, 2020 | Sidharth Shukla Receives Some Advice
Sidharth and Arti won the hearts of the netizens who have loved seeing the two together on the show. Fans, in fact, started a hashtag for the two, #SidArt, which was trending on Twitter for a quite a while.
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.