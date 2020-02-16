Bigg Boss 13: Times When Sidharth Shukla And Arti Singh Stood By Each Other

Bigg Boss 13 was the most viewed Indian reality television show. With the ugliest fights to the happiest moments, this season saw it all. In the midst of all the drama going on in the Bigg Boss 13 house, fans witnessed a very unique friendship between Arti Singh and Sidharth Shukla. The two might not be seen together very often but are always standing like a pillar for each other. Read ahead to know more-

Times Sidharth And Arti Stood By Each Other

Within a few weeks of the show, it was very evident that Rashami Desai and Sidharth Shukla were on the opposing ends of things. The first month inside the house, the audience witnessed many ugly fights between the two former co-stars. Arti Singh, being a common friend of both, chose to back up Sidharth and not Rashami. Arti was a close friend of Rashami but seeing the two fight inside the Bigg Boss house, she stood against her. This proved that Arti was more loyal to Sidharth.

Arti Singh was always there whenever Sidharth Shukla needed someone to talk to. Fans know that Sidharth is a hot-headed person and got into fights very easily. But, after every tiff, Arti was all ears to listen to what Sidharth had to say. Even during the times when Sidharth might even be on the wrong side of the situation, Arti supported him and tried to cover it up for the moment.

As the show reached its final leg, Bigg Boss announced the Pawn task through which the housemates were given the option to save anyone they wish to. Out of the nine contestants left inside the house, Sidharth chose to save Arti from nominations. Throughout the season, Sidharth was seen silently always in support of Arti.

Sidharth and Arti won the hearts of the netizens who have loved seeing the two together on the show. Fans, in fact, started a hashtag for the two, #SidArt, which was trending on Twitter for a quite a while.

