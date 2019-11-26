Salman Khan On Bigg Boss 13 To Get ₹ 2 Crores Extra For Hosting The Show

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular and controversial Indian television reality game show. The show is hosted by Salman Khan. Bigg Boss has reached its 13th season which is telecasted on Colors channel. The house of Bigg Boss is not only about friendships and drama but also consists of ugly fights. This season is quite different from the previous seasons, It has seen having uglier fights and controversies around them, According to fans, this season can be considered to be one of the worst shows.

Also read | Bigg Boss: 5 Times When Salman Khan Lashed Out At The Inmates

According to reports, Bigg Boss is extending the season by five weeks because of a violation of rules at the Bigg Boss house and to the severe criticism that the show received for its quality. However, Colors and Bigg Boss producers Endemol are willing to pay Salman Khan whatever price he asks to keep him on board. It is reportedly said that Salman Khan is being paid ₹ 2 crores extra for each day. Salman is evidently one of those hosts who is being paid a fortune for hosting the show.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13 Weekend Ka Vaar Promo: Salman Khan Asks Asim Riaz To Walk Out Of The Show

The producers do not want Salman to leave

According to sources, Salman Khan has made it clear that he does not want to extend his period on Bigg Boss due to his film commitments. But the channel Colors have reportedly told Salman to stay on the show and that they would add several zeroes on his paycheque. As per reports, Salman Khan has been given a pay boost every year. Every year he initially refuses to return to Bigg Boss. Every time the actor is asked to host the show with an enhanced remuneration. He is also paid more than the regional anchors put together.

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Fans Are Not Happy With Jay Bhanushali And Mahhi Vij Dissing Rashami Desai

Also read | Bigg Boss 13: Sanaya Irani Calls Asim Riaz 'Stupid' After Fight With Sidharth Shukla

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.