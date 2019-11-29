Bigg Boss 13: Twitterati Slams Paras, Says 'We Are Proud Of Asim'

Reality show Bigg Boss 13 is turning into a madhouse day by day. The recent episode showed how a verbal argument between contestants Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz took an ugly turn when personal comments were thrown at each other. This is not the first time when Paras has passed mean and harsh comments on Asim. The audience and viewers have always supported Asim whenever he was taunted by anyone in the house. Once again the Kashmiri model has managed to get support from his fans after falling into a spat with Paras.

The fight took place post the Luxury Budget task. While Asim and Sidharth were talking, Paras barged in and started slamming Asim along with Sidharth. While yelling at Asim, Paras belittled his social status. Though Mahira and other contestants asked him to not drag the fight, he continued. After everything cooled down, Asim told Paras that it is a curse to be like him and that he feels bad for his family. Here are some reactions from the netizens on their rift:

#WeAreProudOfYouAsim #paras showed today that money and fame can never bring class. The way he was mocking asim showed he doesnt deserve a bit of respect. @imrealasim bro u showed paras where he stands and you won our hearts today with ur words👏👏 pic.twitter.com/pczu50IWoY — Arzan Rahman (@RahmanArzan) November 29, 2019

Asim to Paras: you talk on every girl's character, on their figure, said Shefali kissed me, spoke about her husband, you "respect" girls huh? You abused my mother. What you've earned in life, no one should get. It's a curse.



This is called taking a stand! #WeAreProudOfYouAsim — simplypurple 🦋🥀💋🖤 (@4simplypurple) November 28, 2019

Paras U Know You Are ClassLess Man!

"Mere Pass Bungalow Hai" 2000 ka perfume Hai ,Cook hai Mere ghr pe khud nhi bnata Khana , Mehenge Kapde Hai Blah blah"



But U Know Paras Itna Kuch hone k baad Bhi

U don't Have Manners U Don't have Pure Heart

Like #AsimRiaz#WeAreProudOfYouAsim — SunshinE🌺ShiRin🌠🌟 (@Shirin_Afruj) November 29, 2019

In the upcoming episode, all the contestants in the house will agree to send Paras jail as punishment. Whereas Aarti and Sidharth will also argue over the punishment. For a fun moment, everyone will be seen lighting up the mood while pulling Sehnaaz Gill's leg.

