Bigg Boss 13 To Test Contestants' Poker Skills With Ace Of The Game Task

Bigg Boss 13 has evidently provided the viewers with an entertainment package including various fights and controversies between the house members. The 13th edition of the famous reality TV show has garnered one of the highest viewer ratings ever and has also been extended by five weeks. The show was previously scheduled to end on January 14, 2020, but will now end on February 16, 2020. The show involves house members performing various tasks every week which are reportedly loved by fans as they quickly ignite banters and fights on the show. Now, a new task on the show will test the house members' poker skills.

Ace of the game task on Bigg Boss 13

This week's Bigg Boss challenge, the PokerStars ace of the game will be checking contestants' poker skills by the withdrawal of the other housemates' true hand. The task will include two housemates contesting each other to win one of the two titles. contestants holding the 'Best Bluff Catcher' and 'Best Poker Face' titles will earn an advantage over other contestants

The PokerStars branded table will have five cards placed on it. The cards will feature the photos and some information about a different housemate. Two contestants will be chosen out of the bunch who will compete with each other. Each of the five housemates on the cars will come and sit in front of the chosen housemates.

The cards will feature information regarding the respective contestant. Three statements regarding the contestant- one false and two true. Only the card-reader will be aware of which statement is true or false. The contestant will read out every statement with a poker face to not reveal the bluff. The two guessing contestants will try to guess whether the statements are true or false and try to catch the bluff. The winning contestants will get the advantage of doing only one chore and get to choose which chore they wish to do.

