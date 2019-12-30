Big Boss 13: Asim Riaz Goes Shirtless; Gives A Dance Tribute To Salman Khan

Bigg Boss 13's latest Weekend Ka Vaar episode saw all the contestants giving a special tribute to the host Salman Khan on the occasion of his birthday as well as him completing 10 years as the host of the show. Each of the housemate gave a special performance to Salman's hit numbers but it was contestant Asim Riaz and Vishal Aditya Singh's shirtless act which caught everyone's attention.

The two danced on the iconic song, Oh Oh Janejana from the film Pyaar Kiya Toh Darna Kya. Asim's fans have been swooning over his sculpted body and his sensational dance moves after the performance.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz also performed in the song Chashni

Salman himself looked visibly impressed by their act. All the other contestants also charmed the viewers with their tribute act for the beloved host. Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill gave a special performance for all their SidNaaz fans as they grooved to the song Chashni from the film Bharat.

While Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma danced in the song Character Dheela from the film, Ready. Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan also showcased a romantic act on the song, Saathiya Yeh Tune Kya Kiya from the movie, Love.

Shefali Jariwala flaunted her belly dancing skills as she grooved in the track Mashallah from the film Ek Tha Tiger. Arti Singh, Shefali Bagga and Madhurima Tuli also performed in the title track of the film Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. Finally, all the housemates came together to dance on the song Swag Se Karenge Sabka Swagat from the film Tiger ZInda Hain.

Salman will be celebrating his birthday on the sets of the show in the latest episode

Salman Khan also called their performances as the best act till now. However, Salman was also displeased with all the contestants as they refrained from doing their allotted household duties and kept the house unclean. To give them a reality check, the Dabangg actor, himself entered the house and started cleaning the bathroom as well as the kitchen area, leaving all the contestants ashamed. The upcoming episode will also see Salman celebrating his birthday on the sets of the show along with Jism 2 actor Sunny Leone.

