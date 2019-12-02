Bigg Boss 13 has been a season filled with disagreements and arguments among contestants. The show has seen a bunch of quarrels among contestants over the weeks. Fights have taken place between Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz, Paras Chhabra and Asim Riaz, Himanshi Khurana and Paras Chhabra until now. Recently, Mahira Sharma and Vishal Aditya Singh have had an argument in the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh and Mahira Sharma have a war of words

A video shows Paras Chhabra and Mahira Sharma sitting comfortably on a couch in the kitchen. Vishal is then seen arguing with Mahira, the reason for which remains unknown. The two contestants have garnered lowest votes so far on the show as per last weekend. Mahira Sharma has also been a victim of nomination several times in the past.

Earlier in the show, Vishal was in favour of Mahira when she along with Paras Chhabra stole pasta from the kitchen. This eventually led to Bigg Boss asking the winning team to later return the luxury food items. In the current argument between the two contestants, Paras stayed quiet and did not interfere between the two. The argument got heated when Mahira and Vishal began to threaten each other with evictions.

