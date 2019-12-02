Madhurima Tuli, Vishal's Ex To Join Bigg Boss 13. What Will Happen When The Exes Meet?

Bigg Boss is one of the most popular Indian television reality game show. The show is hosted by the superstar, Salman Khan. Bigg Boss has reached its 13th season and is telecasted on Colors channel on a daily basis. The house of Bigg Boss is popularly known for ugly fights, drama and yelling. In addition, Bigg Boss 13 is becoming more controversial than the previous seasons of the show.

Vishal Aditya Singh, the former Nach Baliye participant recently made a wild card entry in the Bigg Boss 13 house. As per reports his ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli will also make an entry in the house as a wild card contestant. The duo was previously seen in Nach Baliye which was produced by Salman Khan. Now the Bigg Boss house is going the Nach Baliye way. Although Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh were voted out of Nach Baliye, they made an entry again in the show as wild card participants. The duo has been the talk of the town and has made several headlines previously because of their ugly and endless fights on Nach Baliye.

Madhurima Tuli's take on meeting her ex in the Bigg Boss 13 house

Now reportedly they will be soon be seen together in the Bigg Boss 13 house. In an interview with an entertainment portal, Madhurima Tuli opened up about how she will manage to stay in the house with her ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh. She added that she has spent 4 months with him because of Nach Baliye. So according to her, it will not be difficult for her. Madhurima Tuli further added that she is taking this opportunity as a challenge and she is all set to face Vishal. She mentioned that just because they parted their ways doesn’t mean that they don’t share a good past at all. Also, she doesn’t want to miss a big platform like Bigg Boss 13. She also added that if they fight, she will handle it and move forward without making it look dirty.

As per reports, Madhurima Tuli also mentioned that she is entering the house with a clean heart and mind for Vishal. She doesn’t want to recall any ugly fights that have taken place in the past between the duo. She further said that whatever has happened is in the past now, and she doesn’t want to drag it at all. Madhurima Tuli wants to be more mature this time. She said that she will ask Vishal to do the same. Madhurima Tuli also shared who she plans to support in the house. She is good friends with Rashami Desai and said that she would support her. Madhurima Tuli reportedly also showed interest to become friends with Shefali Jariwala, Himanshi Khurana and Asim Riaz once she enters Bigg Boss 13.

