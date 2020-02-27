Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh & Madhurima Tuli To Reunite For A Romantic Number

Former couple and Bigg Boss 13 contestants Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh will reportedly be seen sharing the screen space ones again. The couple was a part of Nach Baliye 9 when they were together, however, they called it quits after the show ended. Bigg Boss 13 contestants Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli were often seen getting at loggerheads in the show as well.

Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh to reunite

According to a television entertainment portal, Bigg Boss 13 contestants Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli will be seen shaking a leg at the Salaam-E-Ishq, which is a romantic two-hour episode, which will be aired by Zee TV. Netizens are excited to see the two dancing together after being at loggerheads in Bigg Boss 13. While the couple was seen battling it out in the reality show, they also had their fair share of sweet moments in the house.

In the picture which has been released online, Madhurima is seen wearing a dark coloured blouse with a golden border. She paired it with a pair of bottle-green harem pants with similar golden border. Vishal Aditya Singh, on the other hand, wore a bottle green textured shirt and a pair of black pants.

Vishal Aditya Singh and Mudhurima Tuli had a very turbulent relationship while inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. The exes were often seen getting verbally and even physically abusive on the show- Bigg Boss 13. Their final fight in the house involved Madhurima Tuli calling Vishal Aditya Singh names, who retaliated by throwing water on her. Madhurima shocked the audiences when she crossed the line and hit Vishal with a frying pan as he was filling water. It has been reported that the TRP of the show skyrocketed after the incident, however, the couple as well as the show- Bigg Boss 13 received a lot of backlash on social media.

