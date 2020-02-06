Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh Opens Up About Madhurima Tuli And Bigg Boss Contract

Bigg Boss 13 has become one of the most successful seasons while toppling all the popularity charts at the same time. This season has also offered some iconic moments to the viewers. One of them is the 'frying pan' fight between Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli. The fight had started with the two throwing water on each other. Madhurima got so infuriated that she started hitting Vishal with a frying pan.

Recently, Vishal Aditya Singh got evicted from the Bigg Boss 13 house. Soon after his eviction, Vishal opened up about his journey on the Bigg Boss 13 and ex-girlfriend Madhurima.

In an interview with a leading daily, Vishal was asked about the highlight of his stay. To which he replied that the highlight of the show for him was all his fights with Madhurima. Vishal even mentioned that the only regret he has is he forgot to mention in his contract that Madhurima should not be a part of the show along with him. Things would have been different if she was not there in the show.

He further opened up on how Madhurima's presence on the show affected him and his game. He said that he is a very emotional person and people close to him affect him in some way or the other. He said he felt that the fights and arguments with Madhurima were unnecessary and he could have avoided the same.

Vishal said that he holds himself responsible for all the fights and arguments because he knew Madhurima as a person very well. He even mentioned that he should have kept his distance with her and concentrated more on his game. He concluded by saying that he tried to sort the things out but all that took an ugly turn.

