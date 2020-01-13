Bigg Boss 13: Asim Riaz Says He Is In Love With Someone; Is He Hinting At Himanshi?

Every year audiences witness several contestants falling in love inside the Bigg Boss house. It is natural because when one spends much time with someone, people are bound to get attracted to each other. However, not every connection is a genuine one on the show. While some are built as a strategy to grab the eyeballs of the viewers, others truly form a bond.

One such relationship bond that is bloomed and is thought to be a real one is that of Asim Riaz and Himanshi Khurana. Their friendship started in a rather unexpected manner and within no time it turned into a strong attachment between the two. While Asim has been clear that he has developed feelings for Himanshi, the girl has stood by him with just friends bond.

Even after Himanshi's eviction, Asim seems to have not forgotten about her. In fact, he misses her a lot and seems like his love for her has even escalated further.

Now, in the recent episode, the Kashmiri model was seen discussing his marriage plans with Rashami Desai and Arti Singh. In the video, Arti is seen mocking Rashami.

The Dil Se Dil Tak actor laughs it off and is seen asking Asim that a few days back he said that he will not get married till he turns 35 and so why is this sudden change? To this Asim instantly replies that he is madly in love with someone and if he gets her, he will not even think of wedding vows. Asim further said that he knows that it is an impossible dream.

Upon hearing this Rashami compliments Asim and says that if he stays the same he is, then the girl he loves will surely going to be very lucky to have him. Well, all this has created lots of curiosity among the fans and they are thinking whether Asim is hinting in Himanshi Khurrana while he was discussing being in love madly or it is someone else.

Well, only time will tell what the future holds. Post the exit from the show Himanshi is seen supporting and raising her opinions about the handsome model Asim via her social media handle.

Watch the clip here:

Asim ♥️♥️♥️♥️Let's get married baby...Mei Pyaar Mei Itna Hu Na Ke Bs Mei Chahta Hu Ho Jaaye Bs 👻👻👻 Daddu Ka MajnUu 😍😍@realhimanshi @imrealasim #AsiManshi #AsimRiaz #HimanshiKhurana pic.twitter.com/nujDdUH4rd — PeaceIsTheHighestBliss 😇 (@asim_ki) January 13, 2020

Image Courtesy: Asim Riaz Instagram/ Himanshi Khurana Instagram

