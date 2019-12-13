Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Aditya Singh And Madhurima Tuli To Be Sent To Jail?

Bigg Boss 13 has been witnessing many twists and turn with each passing day. The recent episodes saw estranged couple Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli lock horns with each other, which has made them a soft target for all the other housemates. Shehnaaz Gill also revealed that she thinks the drama created by the two is fake. This also created some fights between Vishal and the other housemates. Furthermore, things took a turn for the worse when Paras Chhabra re-entered the house from the secret room. This led to a nasty altercation between Paras and Vishal where he accused him of getting too close with Mahira Sharma.

The housemates nominated Vishal and Madhurima for the jail punishment

The precap, which aired at the end of yesterday's episode, saw all the housemates choosing names of the two contestants who will be going to the prison. All the housemates were seen giving Vishal and Madhurima's name in the process. It is assumed that they are being selected for creating all the ruckus and drama in the house this week. Vishal looked displeased with this decision of the housemates. He also had an argument with Rashami Desai. Rashami accused Vishal of saying some derogatory statements about her and Sidharth while they were recreating their Dil Se Dil Tak romantic music video. Watch the promo here.

Vishal said that he was hesitant to take part in Nach Baliye with Madhurima

Meanwhile Paras Chhabra, who was locked up in the secret room with Sidharth Shukla, also looked displeased when Vishal tried to get cosy with Mahira Sharma to make Madhurima jealous. It will be interesting to see how the dynamics between Vishal and Madhurima further change in the house while they are locked up in jail. Vishal had revealed in an earlier interview with a publication about his relationship with Mahira. He revealed that their relationship has always been like this. He also revealed that he was very hesitant to participate in the dance reality show Nach Baliye with her. He also added that he knew that things would turn ugly between them.

