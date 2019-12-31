Bigg Boss 13 Written Update For Dec 30: Devoleena Appears In Bigg Boss House

The latest episode of Bigg Boss 13 began with Salman Khan welcoming Devoleena Bhattacharjee on stage post. She wished him on his birthday. She revealed how her opinions about happenings in the house had changed. Moreover, her notions regarding Sidharth Shukla had changed too. She added that Rashami Desai had lost her track in the game.

Devoleena entered Bigg Boss house

Salman asked her to go inside the house and speak her heart out there. She entered and took the housemates by surprise. Devoleena informed them that she had arrived to conduct a talk show called OMG with Devoleena. She called Rashami as her first guest.

She asked her about accepting Arhaan’s apology when she knew he lied about his child. To this, Rashami revealed that this is the only thing that he lied about. She said she would clear things out with him after her exit from BB house. Devoleena also asked her about her spoiling relationship with Sidharth after Arhaan’s re-enter. To this, Rashami replied that she could never be friends with Shukla.

She asked the meaning of entertainment from her next guest, Shehnaaz. She also asked about her getting emotional all the time and asked Sidharth to pay attention to her. Devoleena asked whether flipping will lead her to the finale. To which Shehnaaz replied that everyone was taking her advantage so she was involved in the game.

She called Paras with Mahira next. She asked him about answering on her behalf always. Devoleena also questioned if Mahira was a strong contestant, to which he gives an affirmative nod. She also revealed how Mahira’s opinion did not matter as Paras replied everything on her behalf.

Devoleena called Sidharth Shukla, with whom she flirted a bit. She asked everyone to take good care of him and did not ask him anything. Rashami broke down as Devoleena exited. Arhaan tried pacifying her. On the other hand, Shefali asked Shehnaaz about Shukla.

On stage, Sunil Grover appeared as Gutthi. He revealed about their MMS being leaked, giving the audience barrels of laughter. After some time, Sunny Leone appeared with a birthday cake for Salman Khan.

During the caller of the week time, the caller asked Sidharth about Rashami. To which he clarified everything. After that Salman talked about elimination which had to be decided by midnight. He bade them bye and wished New year in advance. A while later, Sidharth and Rashami had a tiff.

Later on, Bigg Boss called all the contestants in the garden area. When Sidharth refused to go, Shehnaaz requested him. Gutthi appeared inside the house. On stage, the Bhangra Pa Le cast arrived and talked about the movie before leaving.

