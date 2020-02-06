Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Ridicules The Allegations Made By Madhurima

Vishal Aditya Singh was recently accused by his fellow contestant and ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli of hitting her. He denied the allegations and spoke about how he was in love with her initially on Bigg Boss 13.

Vishal denies the allegations made by Madhurima Tuli

Vishal Aditya Singh was the latest contestant to be evicted from the fan-favourite reality show, Bigg Boss 13. In one of the interviews with a media portal, his ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli spoke about how she had forgiven him despite being hit by him on several occasions.

Vishal recently spoke about the allegations. In a recent interview with a leading newspaper, he said that if the allegations were true, Madhurima would have mentioned it earlier. He said that he has never raised his hand on her in his entire life. He also added that their relationship ended because she was abusive and violent.

Vishal said that it is very evident through her Bigg Boss 13 journey that she is aggressive and irritated most of the time. He also mentioned that he tried to help her but she would blame and pounce on him instead. He also spoke about how the country knows about her behaviour.

Read Exclusive| Bigg Boss 13: "Want Her To Remain Friends With Sidharth," Says Rashami’s Mother

Also read Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri Upset With Media Reports Concerning Paras Chhabra

Vishal receives a lot of love from fans

Vishal Aditya Singh was the one to get evicted from the Bigg Boss 13 house this week. In spite of being evicted, he received a lot of love from the fans. Most fans were upset about his exit. Have a look at a few reactions here.

Tum tum tum sare vaad me jao, jarurat parey foh meri aad me aao!! #Vishaladityasingh has my heart. Wishing you all the very best for your future endeavors @BiggBoss @ColorsTV — Anette (@backtothebae) February 6, 2020

Such dirty politics by #BiggBoss

They are making fool out of millions of audience.

I can't even tell that they are baised, bcoz "bias" is very tiny word.

Such hopelessness.#VishalAdityaSingh #VishalPureSoul@ColorsTV https://t.co/8C0YUaiYhL — Arpitha Kasam🌟 (@ArpithaKasam) February 1, 2020

Image courtesy: Vishal Aditya Singh Instagram

Read Bigg Boss 13: Is Mahira Sharma Really Evicted? Her Mother Reveals The TRUTH

Also read Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai And Sidharth Shukla To Collaborate For A New Show?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.