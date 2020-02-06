Union Budget
Bigg Boss 13: Vishal Ridicules The Allegations Made By Madhurima

Television News

Bigg Boss 13 ex-contestant Vishal Aditya Singh recently denied claims made by Madhurima Tuli. She had said that he hit her on several occasions. Read details

Written By Sania Kader | Mumbai | Updated On:
bigg boss 13

Vishal Aditya Singh was recently accused by his fellow contestant and ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli of hitting her. He denied the allegations and spoke about how he was in love with her initially on Bigg Boss 13.

Vishal denies the allegations made by Madhurima Tuli

Vishal Aditya Singh was the latest contestant to be evicted from the fan-favourite reality show, Bigg Boss 13. In one of the interviews with a media portal, his ex-girlfriend Madhurima Tuli spoke about how she had forgiven him despite being hit by him on several occasions.

Vishal recently spoke about the allegations. In a recent interview with a leading newspaper, he said that if the allegations were true, Madhurima would have mentioned it earlier. He said that he has never raised his hand on her in his entire life. He also added that their relationship ended because she was abusive and violent.

Vishal said that it is very evident through her Bigg Boss 13 journey that she is aggressive and irritated most of the time. He also mentioned that he tried to help her but she would blame and pounce on him instead. He also spoke about how the country knows about her behaviour.

Read Exclusive| Bigg Boss 13: "Want Her To Remain Friends With Sidharth," Says Rashami’s Mother

Also read Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri Upset With Media Reports Concerning Paras Chhabra

Vishal receives a lot of love from fans

Vishal Aditya Singh was the one to get evicted from the Bigg Boss 13 house this week. In spite of being evicted, he received a lot of love from the fans. Most fans were upset about his exit. Have a look at a few reactions here.

Image courtesy: Vishal Aditya Singh Instagram

Read Bigg Boss 13: Is Mahira Sharma Really Evicted? Her Mother Reveals The TRUTH

Also read Bigg Boss 13: Rashami Desai And Sidharth Shukla To Collaborate For A New Show?

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
