Bigg Boss 13 Vote: Fans Appreciate Rashami Desai, Lash Out At Paras And Sidharth

As the Weekend Ka Vaar episode of Bigg Boss 13 is approaching, there are many predictions across social media as to who will be the next person to be evicted from the Bigg Boss house. The contestants are giving their blood, sweat, and tears in order to be the top contestants in the show. Fans are also turning very critical and voting for the deserving candidate.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 Voting: Fans Predict This Week's Evictions On Weekend Ka Vaar

Here are some predictions from Twitter about this week's evictions:

Paras is the winner of the show. He keeps getting saved from elimination despite him having the least amount of votes. Paras is essentially the focus of the show and is the driving factor. I think Bigg Boss supports Paras and Siddharth Shukla. Bigg Boss is biased #BiggBoss13 — rush247bd@gmail.com (@rush247bd) December 4, 2019

When the public can do so much .. can they request elimination of #rashmi #ArhaanKhan and #HimanshiKhurana so so so useless they r specially arhaan spineless, voiceless , opinion less and such a waste! @BiggBoss @BeingSalmanKhan plz these contestants have nothing #biggboss — RonitaKrishnaSharma (@ronitasharma) December 5, 2019

Who was in bottom 2 and was saved by Biggboss from elimination is now lecturing others about how to play game😂😂😂 Khud tou dhang se khel le chabra #BiggBoss13 #BiggBoss13isRigged — gorsiddharth (@gorsiddharth1) December 12, 2019

Wtf r u doing @BiggBoss . Secret room natak to save #paras from elimination and if #SidharthShukla is unwell send him directly to hospital.Y this secret room theory.N how come they will decide who is gonna be captain. Play a fair game.U ppl are ruining the entire show.Get a life! https://t.co/iKeOhdtEA6 — ABHISHEK SUNIL (@juniorAmbekar) December 11, 2019

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13 | Written Update | December 12, 2019 | Paras Returns To The BB House

How to vote for your favourite contestant?

To vote for your favourite contestant, you will have to register yourself on the Voot app. After logging in, there is a picture in the app of Salman Khan along with the words 'Vote To Save Your Favourite Contestant' written in bold. Click on the photo and you will find yourself on the voting page. The page contains pictures of all the nominated contestants. Click on the picture of the contestant you want to save and your vote will be registered.

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Here's What Happened Throughout The Day In The House

Also Read | Bigg Boss 13: Paras Chhabra's Ex-friend Lashes Out At Him For Mocking Asim Riaz

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.