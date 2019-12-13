Bigg Boss 13: Here's What Happened Throughout The Day In The House

Bigg Boss 13 has been making headlines for quite some time now. Controversies, scandals, fights and conspiracies form an integral part of the Bigg Boss house. Here is a round-up of all that happened today on the popular reality show.

READ | Shehnaz Gill is more than what meets the eye

Not all may know that Shehnaz Gill is a celebrated Punjabi singer. Her song Veham has more than 20 million views on YouTube. This Bigg Boss 13 contestant is also said to be a photographer's ideal muse. Her Instagram account is ample proof of this. She is also known to be a fitness freak and often posts pictures and videos in gyms. The singer is also known to be close to her family especially her brothers and often seen in pictures with them on her social media.

READ | Sidharth Shukla's friend makes a revelation on his rehab time

Meanwhile, Siddharth Shukla's friend has made an important revelation on the rehab time after co-contestant of Bigg Boss 13, Rashami Desai, made a statement. While Siddharth has been sent to a special room away from the Bigg Boss housemates, Rashami and Hindustani Bhau were heard discussing the two years that Siddharth spent in a rehabilitation centre. A close friend of the Siddharth opened up on the matter and said that Siddharth was away from the "party scene" but very much active in 2016 as his social media would prove.

READ | Salman Khan to quit Bigg Boss?

In other news, rumours are afloat that Salman Khan might be quitting Bigg Boss 13. According to these rumours, Salman may consider quitting the show. According to reports from an interview portal, even Salman Khan's family has been insisting that the actor quit the reality show. Salman recently recovered from a health issue Trigeminal Neuralgia which doesn’t allow him to get angry. But every week there has always been a quarrel and some sort of negativity among the contestants which affects the actors’ health. To protect him from any further harm he was advised to quit the show.

READ | Rannvijay Singha Wishes Raghu And Natalie On Their One Year Anniversary; Details Here

READ | Splitsvilla 12 Contestant The Marvellous Miss Miesha Reveals Interesting Things

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.